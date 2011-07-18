Foxconn & Sharp join forces

Japanese electronics giant Sharp and EMS-provider Foxconn are said to establish a 50/50 joint venture in Taiwan by the end of 2011.

The joint venture is aimed at procuring components for LCD TV panel production - such as glass substrates and color filters (CF) - to better compete with South-Korean competition, reports DigiTimes.



Chimei Innolux (CMI), an affiliate of Foxconn, supplies Sharp with 20-40'' TV panels. Sharp will supply 60''+ panels for CMI.