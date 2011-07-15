SGS is certified supplier for Nokia Siemens Networks

SGS Germany has been selected by Nokia Siemens Networks as preferred supplier of testing services for its telecommunications products.

The company now provides Nokia Siemens Networks with testing services for all relevant telecommunications standards as well as air interface testing, availability testing and electromechanical compatibility (EMC) testing and NEBS testing.



SGS performs testing of network elements and products as well as certification of OEM products and any IT equipment. SGS has the capacity and the equipment to test against all relevant international and regional telecommunication standards that affect an air interface, reliability and EMC requirements.