Electronics Production | July 15, 2011
Sony Ericsson posts EUR 50 million net loss for 2Q
Sony Ericsson slumped to a second-quarter net loss of Euro 50 million, compared to a net income of Euro 12 million in the same quarter in the previous year, and Euro 11 million in the last quarter.
Bert Nordberg, President and CEO of Sony Ericsson commented, "Sony Ericsson’s second quarter profitability was affected by the March 11 earthquake in Japan. We estimate that the impact of earthquake-related supply chain constraints on our portfolio was close to 1.5 million units, with most of the effect in the early part of the quarter. Our shift to Android-based smartphones continues with smartphone sales accounting for more than 70 percent of our total sales during the quarter. We have shipped more than 16 million Xperia smartphones to date. We have introduced eight new Xperia smartphones this year and we continue to see strong consumer and operator demand across the Xperia smartphone portfolio."
Units shipped during the quarter were 7.6 million, a 31% decrease year-on-year and a 6% decrease sequentially, due to a decrease in volume caused by constrained supply of critical components and an anticipated decline in the number of feature phones shipped.
Sales for the quarter were Euro 1,193 million, a 32% decrease year-on-year and a 4% increase sequentially.
The gross margin percentage for the quarter was 31% with an improvement of 3 percentage points year-on-year that included restructuring charges, and a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous quarter, which included the benefit of some larger than normal items relating to royalty matters and warranty estimates.
Loss before taxes for the quarter was Euro 42 million, compared to an income before taxes of Euro 31 million for the same quarter in the previous year, due to lower volume. Income before taxes for the previous quarter was Euro 15 million. The sequential change was reflective of lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.
The quarter ended in a net loss of Euro 50 million, compared to a net income of Euro 12 million in the same quarter in the previous year, and Euro 11 million in the last quarter. Tax expenses in this quarter included the impact of tax adjustments and the distribution of profits and losses between various jurisdictions.
Cash flow from operating activities during the quarter was negative Euro 224 million, mainly due to increases in accounts receivables and inventories, negative net income and timing of certain payments. New external borrowings of Euro 165 million were made during the quarter to enhance liquidity and growth, resulting in total borrowings of Euro 769 million at the end of the quarter. Total cash balances at June 30, 2011 amounted to Euro 516 million.
Sony Ericsson maintains its forecast for modest industry growth in total units in the global handset market for 2011.
Units shipped during the quarter were 7.6 million, a 31% decrease year-on-year and a 6% decrease sequentially, due to a decrease in volume caused by constrained supply of critical components and an anticipated decline in the number of feature phones shipped.
Sales for the quarter were Euro 1,193 million, a 32% decrease year-on-year and a 4% increase sequentially.
The gross margin percentage for the quarter was 31% with an improvement of 3 percentage points year-on-year that included restructuring charges, and a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous quarter, which included the benefit of some larger than normal items relating to royalty matters and warranty estimates.
Loss before taxes for the quarter was Euro 42 million, compared to an income before taxes of Euro 31 million for the same quarter in the previous year, due to lower volume. Income before taxes for the previous quarter was Euro 15 million. The sequential change was reflective of lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.
The quarter ended in a net loss of Euro 50 million, compared to a net income of Euro 12 million in the same quarter in the previous year, and Euro 11 million in the last quarter. Tax expenses in this quarter included the impact of tax adjustments and the distribution of profits and losses between various jurisdictions.
Cash flow from operating activities during the quarter was negative Euro 224 million, mainly due to increases in accounts receivables and inventories, negative net income and timing of certain payments. New external borrowings of Euro 165 million were made during the quarter to enhance liquidity and growth, resulting in total borrowings of Euro 769 million at the end of the quarter. Total cash balances at June 30, 2011 amounted to Euro 516 million.
Sony Ericsson maintains its forecast for modest industry growth in total units in the global handset market for 2011.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments