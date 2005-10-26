Erik Tobiason Assumes Presidency of Vitronics Soltec

Erik Tobiason has accepted the position of President of Vitronics Soltec effective September 20, 2005.

Erik takes the helm of Vitronics Soltec after five years of serving as President of Graphics Microsystems Inc. (GMI), a Dover Diversified Company.



In making the announcement, David R. Van Loan, President, Dover Technologies, said, "Erik's demonstrated leadership in developing GMI into a globally-based technology and market leadership position will serve Vitronics Soltec well. His entrepreneurial abilities and forward-thinking vision follow in the best traditions of Dover."



Tobiason began his career with Dover as Vice President Engineering and R&D of GMI. Prior to joining GMI, he held positions in engineering and technology management with front end semiconductor companies in Silicon Valley.

Tobiason earned a degree in physics from California Polytechnic, and a Masters of Business from Santa Clara University in California. Tobiason will relocate to New Hampshire and operate from the Stratham, NH Vitronics Soltec facility.



Vitronics Soltec is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion dollar, NYSE-traded, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use. Vitronics Soltec specializes in the design and manufacturing of mass soldering equipment for the global circuit board assembly market, and includes Reflow, Wave and Selective Soldering technologies. Vitronics Soltec designs and manufactures its systems in three facilities, located in Stratham, New Hampshire, USA; Oosterhout, The Netherlands; and Suzhou, China. Direct sales and support centers are located in the United States, Holland, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea and Shanghai.