Foxconn with new plant in CZ?

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is said to mull a new manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic.

Local media reports that Foxconn is contemplating a new facility in the Czech Republic. Jihlava and Třebíč - are mentioned as possible locations. Jihlava city officials however point out that no contracts have been signed.



The new factory could mean employment for up to 2'000 people, the reports continue.



Foxconn already operates manufacturing facilities in Kutná Hora and Pardubice.