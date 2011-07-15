© Note Electronics Production | July 15, 2011
Note – still along the plus road
Operating profit for the quarterly and half-year results come in plus for EMS-provider Note. Restructuring measures in Sweden, Lithuania and Poland have been completed.
Financial Performance April–June
• Sales increased by 9% to SEK 326.8 (298.6) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 23.5 (-3.8) million.
• The operating margin was 7.2% (-1.3%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 21.2 (-5.9) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 15.5 (-11.4) million, or SEK 0.54 (-0.48) per share.
• Cash flow after investments was SEK 14.5 (-54.9) million, or SEK 0.50 (-2.32) per share.
Financial Performance January–June
• Sales increased by 12% to SEK 638.6 (572.0) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 35.8 (-56.3) million. The result for the first half 2010 included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -44 million.
• The operating margin was 5.6% (-9.8%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 30.5 (-61.0) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 21.4 (-55.1) million, or SEK 0.74 (-2.79) per share.
• Cash flow after investments was SEK 23.5 (-40.6) million, or SEK 0.82 (-2.06) per share.
Extensive restructuring complete
Structural measures decided in the first quarter last year encompassing relocation and closure of production in Skänninge, Sweden, and Tauragé, Lithuania, were completed as planned in December 2010. Furthermore, the operations at Gdansk, Poland, were closed and the 50% holding in electronics factory NOTEFideltronik in Krakow, Poland, was divested. Some SEK -47 million restructuring and other non-recurring costs were charged to 2010 full-year result.
Divestment of NOTE Tauragé
An Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 June approved the Board’s proposal to divest all the shares in NOTE Tauragé UAB, Lithuania. Electronics production at NOTE Tauragé was closed down at year-end as part of the restructuring measures. The transaction was completed to accelerate the cost-efficient liquidation of the legal entity.
The Japan disaster
A significant proportion of global electronics components production takes place in Japan. Given the extent of the earthquake in the first quarter and its consequences, there is a risk of further disruption to the electronics components market. So far, the impact on NOTEs operation has been very limited.
• Sales increased by 9% to SEK 326.8 (298.6) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 23.5 (-3.8) million.
• The operating margin was 7.2% (-1.3%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 21.2 (-5.9) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 15.5 (-11.4) million, or SEK 0.54 (-0.48) per share.
• Cash flow after investments was SEK 14.5 (-54.9) million, or SEK 0.50 (-2.32) per share.
Financial Performance January–June
• Sales increased by 12% to SEK 638.6 (572.0) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 35.8 (-56.3) million. The result for the first half 2010 included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -44 million.
• The operating margin was 5.6% (-9.8%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 30.5 (-61.0) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 21.4 (-55.1) million, or SEK 0.74 (-2.79) per share.
• Cash flow after investments was SEK 23.5 (-40.6) million, or SEK 0.82 (-2.06) per share.
Extensive restructuring complete
Structural measures decided in the first quarter last year encompassing relocation and closure of production in Skänninge, Sweden, and Tauragé, Lithuania, were completed as planned in December 2010. Furthermore, the operations at Gdansk, Poland, were closed and the 50% holding in electronics factory NOTEFideltronik in Krakow, Poland, was divested. Some SEK -47 million restructuring and other non-recurring costs were charged to 2010 full-year result.
Divestment of NOTE Tauragé
An Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 June approved the Board’s proposal to divest all the shares in NOTE Tauragé UAB, Lithuania. Electronics production at NOTE Tauragé was closed down at year-end as part of the restructuring measures. The transaction was completed to accelerate the cost-efficient liquidation of the legal entity.
The Japan disaster
A significant proportion of global electronics components production takes place in Japan. Given the extent of the earthquake in the first quarter and its consequences, there is a risk of further disruption to the electronics components market. So far, the impact on NOTEs operation has been very limited.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments