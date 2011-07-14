Partnertech improves 2Q results YoY

© Partnertech

At SEK 562.0 million (524.0), second quarter net sales for the Swedish EMS-provider Partnertech increased from the year-ago period.

Even though sales were higher than the second quarter of 2010, they were somewhat lower than the first quarter of 2011 due to some order postponements and deceleration of strong demand growth for primarily the Industry market area.Second quarter operating profit was SEK 5.0 million (-14.7), an improvement of SEK 19.7 million compared with the year-ago period. The increase demonstrates that the activities we have carried out to boost profitability have had an impact.Return on operating capital was 2.6% (-7.3) in the second quarter.Profit after tax was SEK 0.2 million (-13.8), generating earnings per share after tax of SEK 0.01 (-1.09).The group reported net sales for the first six months of SEK 1,148.7 million (1,081.4). Excluding exchange rate differences of SEK -39.7 million, the increase compared to the year-ago period was SEK 107.0 million or 9.9%.The group's operating profit for the first six months was SEK 8.1 million (-16.5), an increase of SEK 24.6 million compared to the year-ago period. The figure was also affected by consolidation of our UK business in the amount of SEK -7.4 million.Return on operating capital was 2.0% (-4.1) in the first six months.Loss after tax was SEK -4.2 million (-18.9), generating earnings per share after tax of SEK -0.33 (-1.49).-----