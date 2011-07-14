Kongsberg invests in soldering equipment for Polish facility

A second KISS‐104 in‐line selective soldering system from ACE Production Technologies was installed at the Pruszkow manufacturing facility of Kongsberg Automotive in Poland. The first system was installed in February of this year.

Kongsberg Automotive is a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacture for seat comfort, driver and motion control systems, fluid assemblies, and industrial driver interface products. Their product line targets the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. Kongsberg Automotive has 35 production facilities in 20 countries.



The local European distributor for ACE is C.H. Erbsloeh.