OEZ Letohrad moves production from CZ to Greece

OEZ Letohrad, a subsidiary of Siemens since 2007, decided to move part of its production from the Czech Republic to Greece.

The company OEZ Letohrad - which employs a total of 1'800 staff - is said to move the production of circuit breakers from its manufacturing facility in Výprachtice (Pardubice region / CZ) to an unspecified location in Greece. The decision will result in 110 layoffs, mainly among women.



The manufacturing facility will be closed down by March 2012.



Siemens is said to move less skilled manufacturing jobs from and more demanding manufacturing jobs to the Czech Republic.