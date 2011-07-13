Advantest completes acquisition of Verigy

All the conditions for Advantest's acquisition of Verigy, including regulatory approval and the approval of Verigy’s shareholders, have been met.

Advantest has consequently completed its acquisition of all outstanding Verigy ordinary shares for USD 15.00 per share in cash. The total acquisition price is approximately USD 1.1 billion (approximately JPY 90.9 billion).



Verigy will henceforth be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advantest.



The integration process will transform the Advantest Group into the largest company in the semiconductor test equipment sector, with annual sales, based on last year’s figures, of USD 1.7 billion, a market share of over 40%, and 4'900 employees in 21 countries worldwide, including R&D centers in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.