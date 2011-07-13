EC cleared Slovak aid to AU Optronics

The European Commission endorsed Slovak investment aid of EUR 34.9 million in favour of AU Optronics for setting up a new production plant for the manufacture of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and TV sets.

Annually, the facility will produce up to 6.3 million LCD modules and up to 2.4 million TV sets with a 26 to 58-inch screen. The total investment worth around EUR 184 million will create 1'300 jobs in Trenčín (Western Slovakia), which is also an area eligible for regional aid.



The market shares of the beneficiary remain below the 25% threshold on all plausible market definitions and these markets are fast growing, the Commission stated..