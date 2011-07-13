New customer for Videoton in Marcali

© Videoton

Having a smooth co-operation with Sanyo, considered to be its strategic partner already, VT KEP Kft - specialised in the assembly of battery packs in Marcali (Hungary) – is glad to welcome another Japanese owned company, FDK among its customers.

© Videoton

Videoton significantly modified and renovated the buildings - used to be a jeans (denim) producing factory - in Marcali (Hungary). During the reconstruction Videoton made most of the production area air conditioned and covered by antistatic floor in order to create appropriate environment for Li-ion battery pack assembly in line with the strict specifications.The company also established the engineering capacity necessary for new product introduction (NPI). The team not only supports the NPI, but is also able to design and set up production lines, assembly and test assets.Due to these changes the Marcali site has become one of the largest employers in the region, giving job to 200 people today. They assemble mainly Ni-MH battery packs to FDK and Li-ion battery packs to Sanyo, which are used in gardening assets, electric manual tools, wireless phones, and electric bicycles./ The battery cells coming from Asia are welded together with the help of contacts and cables, then are put into a plastic housing or fastened by shrinking foil. In case of new applications - for example the electric bicycle - high-tech electronics are also part of the battery pack, which is a further supply potential to Videoton’s PCBA sections.The customers are fully satisfied with the performance of VT KEP Kft and all partners consider the extension of the cooperation.The infrastructure established in Marcali allows not only this potential extension, but also the transfer of further EMS-projects. In order to handle the production peaks of its mother company VT ElektroPLAST Kft located in Kaposvár (Hungary), the Marcali site manages assembly activities different from its main profile even today.