Another day, another patent lawsuit

Patent infringement lawsuits seems to have become the pastime of any decent tech company. Latest in a long line of contestants is a patent licensing firm called Helferich Patent Licensing.

The company has filed a lawsuit against Nokia, claiming that the Finland-based mobile giant is infringing 7 of its patents. Specifically Nokia's N8, X6, E72, E73, 2320, 5800 and 6350 are named.



The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



Helferich Patent Licensing’s patent portfolio, comprising 25 US patents and 10 pending US applications, mainly relate to mobile wireless communication devices and delivery of content and media to such communication devices.