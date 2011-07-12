© Apple

Apple adds another iPad manufacturer

Apple is said to have added a new manufacturing partner for the iPad as the anticipated launch of the iPad3 is drawing close.

Quanta Computer and Pegatron Technology (both based in Taiwan) are said to be considered as additional manufacturing partners. Previously EMS-giant Foxconn (also Taiwan) was the only manufacturer to produce the iPad range for Apple. DigiTimes added that Pegatron - which has apparently snapped up manufacturing orders for the iPhone5 - has a slightly better position in securing the deal.