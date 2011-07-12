HP to launch an MacBook Air rival?

Rumours have it that Hewlett Packard (HP) might be on the verge of launching a rival to Apple's MacBook Air.

Leo Apotheker, HP's very own CEO, first hinted on new products being in the pipeline, whilst chatting about super-sleek laptops. Now DigiTimes reports that HP is expected to launch "two or more" Ultrabooks. The new ultrabooks are said to use Intel's Core i7 Sandy Bridge processors. Manufacturing partner is Taiwan-based EMS-heavyweight Foxconn.



On a side note, Apple is also rumoured to have an updated MacBook Air in the works - also running on Intel's Sandy Bridge.

-----



Note: An Ultrabook has a maximum thickness of 20mm (0.8 inches).