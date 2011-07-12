ITW acquires Teknek

Illinois Tool Works has acquired Teknek. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Teknek will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITW and will become a part of the company's existing Electrostatics business platform, within the Electronics Group.

In 1984, Teknek invented the process of contact cleaning using a combination of rubber pick up rollers combined with an adhesive roll system. Contact cleaning has become the system of choice for many manufacturers where surface contamination has become an issue. Contact cleaning is used in many critical processes such as printed circuit board assembly, printing, and converting.



"Teknek’s strong reputation, product development and worldwide footprint compliment ITW’s existing electronic and industrial businesses within the Electrostatics platform, which are marketed under the Simco-Ion, Eltex and Electrostatic Technology brands", said Michael Oldt, Electrostatics Group General Manager.



Teknek’s operations will continue unchanged and customers can expect to receive the same high level of support and innovation in the future that they have enjoyed in the past. Teknek’s corporate office is located in Glasgow (Scotland) with other facilities throughout the world.