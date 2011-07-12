Delta Electronics passes ISO 50001 conformity evaluation

Delta Electronics' Dongguan factory in China has become the first power and components electronic enterprise to officially pass the conformity evaluation for the Energy Management System of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 50001.

Rock Huang, General Manager of Delta’s Dongguan factory, indicated, “Delta’s Dongguan factory is implementing green production and an overall solution for green energy. With the implementation of the ISO 50001 Energy Management System in the Dongguan region, and production capacity at an even level from January to May of this year, we have already reduced power consumption by 10.51 million KWH as compared to the same period in 2010. This is equivalent to reducing 10.2 thousand tons of carbon emissions and saving RMB 8 million. Power consumption was also reduced by 37% as compared to the 74.3 thousand KWH/million USD production value in 2009. We are confident that our goal of 50% reduction in 2014 is just around the corner.”



After the official announcement of ISO 50001 standards on June 15th 2011, Delta Electronics immediately invited a professional consulting firm to conduct an evaluation. Consultants confirmed in early July that Delta’s energy management system conformed to the international standard.



The ISO 50001 Energy Management System was arranged by ISO/PC 242, the ISO energy management committee. The system inherits principles of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and its promotion is beneficial to the implementation of a national energy policy and standard, which encourages enterprises to strengthen energy management, reduce energy consumption, and improve energy usage.