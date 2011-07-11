© Cicor

Cicor is awarded a major contract in Asia

The Asia Division of Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has been awarded a major contract for the complete manufacture of electronic Lifestyle and Beauty products-

The contract, placed by a supplier of Lifestyle and Beauty products with headquarters in Hong Kong, embraces complete box building: from the procurement of components via the tool shop (manufacture of the plastic tools and injection moulds), PCB assembly, testing and certification of the end product.



It is planned to deliver the first devices towards the end of 2011.