iPad2 supply is catching up with demand

A look into Apple's online stores reveals that the iPad2's supply chain is finally catching up with demand. Furthermore, neither the Japan crisis nor the explosion at Foxconn's Chengdu facility, seems to have had a major effect on the supply chain.

The iPad2 could be yours in just 3-5 working days, a look into Apple Online stores reveals. This suggests suggesting that supply is finally catching up with demand.



When the iPad2 was released in March, initial stocks were gone in a blink of an eye. (As many as 2.6 million of the tablets are rumoured to have been sold within the first month.) This meant that you had to wait for your iPad2 a long 4-5 weeks.



By the end of April however, this window was reduced to 1-2 weeks, suggesting that neither the crisis in Japan nor the explosion at Foxconn's facility in Chengdu had any major impact on the supply chain.



Finally, Apple reduced delivery time again to 3-5 working days. A safe bet is to say that this is likely to remain that way. Until the introduction of iPad3 of course.