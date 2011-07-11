© Variosystems

Variosystems Southlake acquires new equipment

EMS-provider Variosystems Southlake has acquired an additional Speedline Technologies MPM Momentum stencil printer as well as upgraded its PCB cleaning capabilities.

This equipment acquisition brings all five SMT assembly lines in the Southlake facility to the same performance level in regards to solder paste printing capabilities.



Speedline’s MPM Momentum screen printers represent the most advanced stencil printer technology currently available in the industry. With a print registration repeatability of +/- 12.5 micron at 6 sigma accuracy, stencil printing is accurately performed on remarkably small component pads with tightest tolerance, extreme reliability, and greater repeatability, the EMS-provider states.



Variosystems has also acquired a Aqueous Technologies Trident LD Defluxing System to improve its PCB cleaning capabilities.



"The Trident LD Defluxing System allows Variosystems to offer its customers “Water Wash” cleaning capability, accommodating a wider range of cleaning requirements as demanded our customer’s increasing cleaning needs, which are driven by smaller components sizes, and increased circuit complexity", the company continues.