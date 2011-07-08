© Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S II shows new design approach

This spring, Samsung launched the Galaxy S II, a new flagship member of its Android smartphone lineup. ABI Research has dismantled, analyzed, and tested the device down to the component level. The conclusion?

If you are looking to keep up with the latest technology in 2011, the Galaxy S II is a good place to start.



According to ABI Research vice president of engineering James Mielke, “Samsung started from scratch with this phone: almost every component is new. Its application processor is the most powerful on the market at present. It is the first to use the Samsung Exynos 4210 dual-core application processor (a competitor to NVIDIA’s dual-core Tegra 2). The name Exynos combines Greek words for ‘smart’ and ‘green,’ indicating Samsung’s energy-efficiency goals for the design.”



Major changes include:



- Exynos dual-core apps processor. 118.8 mm2 die size with amperage specs roughly similar to the Tegra2.



- New single-packaged multi-band multi-mode PA from RFMD.



- New CMOS-based antenna switch.



- New lower-power XMM6260 cellular chipset from Infineon.



James Mielke sums up: “Samsung took many risks by combining all these new technologies into one phone. But ABI Research believes those risks will pay off; the Galaxy S II sets a new benchmark for almost every category on which a smartphone is measured."