© Apple (iPod Touch)

iPhone rumours go haywire

As we are approaching September - the month that has been proclaimed to be starting a new world order (sort of) - speculations about the iPhone5 are going haywire.

Apart from the fact that most people are sure that Apple will have shipped 25 million units of the new 'Changer of the Worlds' already before the year is out, new rumours on how the iPhone5 will look like, have also sprung up like mushrooms.



Here are the most persistent rumours:



- long-time manufacturing partner Foxconn is unable to improve yield rates because the phone is "complicated and difficult to assemble", writes the WSJ



- the new iPhone is said to be much thinner and lighter than the iPhone4



- it also comes with a bigger screen than its predecessor



- Intel (used to be Infineon) will not supply the baseband chip



- Qualcomm is said to supply Apple with more integrated ones



- battery technology similar to that of the iPad2



- production is rumoured to start in August