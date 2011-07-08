Medical electronics market to reach USD 156<em>bn</em> in 2011

Overall, trends in medical electronics include further miniaturization, portability, wireless functionality, customization, and personalization.

Databeans expects that the clinical segment will continue to account for the great majority of IC sales with roughly 60% of the entire Medical market. However, home electronics will remain the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the next five years.



The medical electronics sector is a complex and fragmented market. While there is a high potential for growth and innovation, this is continually stifled by increasing global challenges in funding, regulation, and supply chain optimization. With U.S. healthcare reform remaining a hotly debated topic and an unstandardized global regulatory environment, bringing a new medical electronics product to market is becoming increasingly difficult. Top this off the obstacle of finding appropriate funding channels makes introducing new innovations in this sector more difficult than ever.



Despite these issues, new growth can be found in both emerging markets and more established regions. Databeans projects that the entire worldwide medical electronics market will grow 12% from USD 139 billion in total sales in 2010 to USD 156 billion in 2011.



Over the next five years this industry will grow 9% annually on average, reaching USD 243.2 billion by 2016. The market can further be subdivided into three application segments. The Clinical segment remains the overwhelming leader in total revenue, reaching USD 109 billion in 2011 revenue and representing 70% of the total Medical market. Imaging will follow with another USD 27.9 billion. Meanwhile the Home segment will remain the smallest market in 2011 with USD 19.1 billion, although this is steadily changing.