IAR Systems and Miele & Cie sign license agreement

IAR Systems have entered a 3-year enterprise software license agreement with Miele & Cie. By signing this agreement, Germany-based Miele has established IAR Systems as their preferred supplier of software development tools.

In the future, almost all Miele products – from washing machines, cookers and ovens to washer-disinfectors for medical and laboratory applications – will be developed with the support of the Swedish specialist for embedded software tools.



Ralf Westerheide, group manager software development at Miele & Cie, said: “For several years we have been working successfully with IAR Systems. Their tools offer us the flexibility and performance we need to realize even our most ambitious product developments.”



Thomas Winkler, EMEA Sales Director, IAR Systems comments: “We are delighted to deepen our cooperation with Miele & Cie. The commitment by Miele highlights the respect developers have for our toolchain, and we look forward to continue developing a long-lasting business relationship with Miele by supporting their engineering teams in both current and future projects.”