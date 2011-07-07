© Nokia

Nokia reportedly cuts smartphone prices

Nokia has reportedly decided to cut the prices of its smartphones in Europe.

One of the analysts cited in a Reuters reports states that prices for Nokia's N8, C7, and E6 models have been lowered heavily - up to 15%. Other models are also said to have seen price cuts, but not as severe.



A company representative declined to comment for Reuters on these specific price cuts, but instead stated that "changes were part of its normal business."