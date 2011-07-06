© Nokia

Nokia getting rid of dead freight

Synchronica plc has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Nokia's operator-branded messaging business (OBM). The transaction is conditional on regulatory and shareholder approval and expected to close by end of July 2011.

The terms of the acquisition include an assignment of mobile operator contracts, as well as sourcecode of the related Nokia Messaging client and server software.



As part of the deal, Synchronica and Nokia will enter into a long-term relationship in which Synchronica will provide the messaging software which Nokia will continue to pre-load on Nokia Series 40 phones.



Synchronica will assume responsibility for development, maintenance, and support of the Nokia Messaging software shipping with millions of Nokia devices and the gateway functionality for both Series 40 and Symbian devices. Approximately 250 employees, externals, and contractors are planned to transfer from Nokia to Synchronica.



Synchronica plans to continue to develop the acquired messaging platform



The acquired messaging platform complements Synchronica's flagship, carrier-grade Mobile Gateway messaging infrastructure software. Synchronica plans to continue to develop the acquired messaging platform and to merge both products to create a superior solution with significantly enhanced functionality.



Synchronica's CEO Carsten Brinkschulte says: "This acquisition marks a key milestone for Synchronica as we move closer to our goal of becoming the leading global player for next-generation mobile messaging. Nokia's successful and highly complementary operator-branded messaging business will at a stroke transform Synchronica's scale, profitability, and geographic scope."



"We look forward to forging successful, long-term partnerships with the carrier customers in North America for providing mass market, operator-branded messaging services, as well as with Nokia for ongoing development and support of the Nokia messaging services", he adds.