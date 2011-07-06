© Philips

Philips Healthcare failed to tackle corruption

The Polish Public Prosecution Office suspects the electronics giant Philips of systematically bribing the management of almost 20 hospitals.

Documents show that hospital managers compiled the technical requirements using information provided by Philips employees, writes Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad (FD). This meant that other tenders could not fulfill requirements.



The trial against 3 former Philips employees in Poland began at the end of June 2011. The electronics giant is not on trial, but may face a fine from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).