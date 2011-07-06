Tektronix acquires Veridae Systems

Tektronix, Inc. has acquired Veridae Systems, Inc. The details of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition establishes a business unit in Vancouver (Canada) for On-chip Capture-based Validation and Debug Solutions.

“Veridae is solving an ever increasing challenge faced by our customers – debug and validation of their complex systems,” said, Amir Aghdaei, President of Tektronix. “The combination of Veridae and Tektronix solutions will provide significant cost saving to our customers while accelerating their time to market.”



Tektronix has made a long-term commitment to grow an embedded capture business unit in Vancouver, BC. “We’re excited to be part of the Tektronix team and to establish a business unit for the company in Vancouver,” said Jim Derbyshire, Veridae chief executive officer and mentor in residence at Simon Fraser University. “This allows us to maintain our close ties to the local research community, which were instrumental in the founding of Veridae.”