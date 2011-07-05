Many interested in Nokia workers

When Nokia closed down in Denmark, nearly 1'000 people found themselves without a job. But for how long? That is the question.

Earlier this summer, Sony Ericsson CEO said in an interview with a local Swedish newspaper, that the company is looking at the possibility to open up a R&D-site in Denmark - using old Nokia staff as a source of recruitment. Sony Ericsson, presenting somewhat less satisfactory numbers in their recent fiscal report, would probably hope to take a little development-leap with the gathered competence left from Nokia.



Chip-manufacturer Renesas has been closely linked to Nokia for quite a while. Renesas Mobile has some 100 employees in Denmark already. The company may now be looking to expand with the newly freed workforce.



The Danish news-site elektronikbranchen.dk writes that Norwegian software-team Opera is interested in taking on a new R&D-site in Denmark with ex-Nokia-staff. Opera, being perhaps most famous for their browser, have also R&D in other European countries like Poland and Sweden.