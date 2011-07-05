© Apple

Apple sends a 15 million unit order to Pegatron?

Apple is rumoured to have ordered 15 million next-generation iPhones - codenamed by many as iPhone5 - from Taiwan-based manufacturer Pegatron.

DigiTimes reports that Pegatron had been contracted for an estimated 15 million handsets and that the launch of the new iPhone is expected for September. Earlier this year, news reports suggested manufacturing orders for 'at least 10 million' iPhones for Pegatron. This now reported increase in numbers might be reflect Apples outlook on sales numbers.



Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is the most prominent of Apple's manufacturing partners. However, Pegatron - spun out of Asus last year - has reportedly succeeded in winning orders away from Foxconn in recent months.



None of the companies is commenting on the rumours.