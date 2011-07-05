PCB | July 05, 2011
Schweizer expects more growth
Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO, and Marc Bunz, CFO, reported on a record year in the company’s history during the annual shareholder meeting.
In 2010 the annual turnover increased by 60% to more than 105 Million Euro and with 16,9 Million Euro. EBIT was higher than forecast. Schweizer’s share price increased by 352 % from 5.20 Euro to 23.50 Euro during the course of the year. In the first quarter of 2011, too, Schweizer succeeded in unabatedly continuing the dynamic growth that was started in the past year.
Based on a solid foundation, the company expects further growth. Furthermore, the Ex- ecutive Board illustrated the focal points of the company’s strategy. It is planned to further expand operations for PCBs and Tracing as well as strategically diversifying the company by additional areas of business. These areas include the division Systems, focussing on the optimisation of drive controls through embedding solutions as well as the creation of the division Energy.
For this promising area CEO Marc Schweizer even presented a prototype of a thin-layer battery the size of a finger nail. Together with a partner the Swabian company is currently working on the further development towards series maturity for this product.
The partnering company is developing the necessary production equipment and has exclusively secured the battery technology, developed over the past 10 years by a renowned American research company.
