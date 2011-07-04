© Siplace

Siplace has a new CFO

45-year-old Mike M. Möhlheinrich is the new CFO of ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Siemens Electronic Assembly Systems).

Mike Möhlheinrich is no newcomer at the placement systems experts: in 2006 he worked as vice president and controller in the company’s U.S. office in Atlanta. Previous CFO Ingrid Gaggermeier, who lead the company through its acquisition by ASM Pacific Technology, is returning to Siemens.



"I am pleased to be ‘coming home’ after five years, says Mike Möhlheinrich about his special relationship with his old team. "I find the technology fascinating, and taking on the full financial responsibility for this company is an attractive challenge. The analysts rightfully described the constellation of Siplace and ASM Pacific Technology as a ‘golden deal’, and I am confident that together with the team at ASMPT we will succeed in becoming the No. 1 in electronics production."



ASM Assembly Systems CEO Günter Lauber is pleased that his endeavors to win Möhlheinrich as his new CFO were successful: "Mike Möhlheinrich was my number one choice, and I believe it speaks for the capabilities of the entire Siplace team that I managed to win back such an experienced colleague."



Over the course of his career, the experienced businessman and financial expert occupied several management positions at various Siemens companies and divisions. Before being brought back to the Siplace team by CEO Günter Lauber, Möhlheinrich headed the German subsidiary of French wind energy producer Theolia.