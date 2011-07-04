© RoHS

Revised RoHS: No restiction to any additional substances

The revised European Union Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive was published on July 1, 2011 in the EU Official Journal and is expected to go into effect on July 21, 2011.

Member States will have 18 months to transpose the Directive into national law. Member States’ regulations are expected to take force no later than January 2, 2013.



The revised RoHS Directive does not restrict any additional substances. Four substances, however, are identified for priority assessment in a non-binding recital: Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD), Bis (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), and Dibutylphthalate (DBP).



The revised RoHS Directive now applies to all electrical and electronic equipment (EEE)



- Category 8 (medical devices) and Category 9 (monitoring and control instruments) will come into scope by 2014.



- Category 11 (all other EEE not covered by any other category) will come into scope by 2019.



The exemptions policy will also change



Industry, instead of the EU government, will now have to prove the necessity of an exemption. Exemptions will also have expiration dates and companies will need to submit a renewal application at least 18 months before the exemption expires in order to the EU to consider renewing the exemption.



The revised RoHS Directive will be a CE Marking Directive, which will require manufacturers, distributors and importers to accurately label EEE manufactured or sold in the EU.

Source: IPC