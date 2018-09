Now that is one ugly phone

© Evertiq Compilation

True, there are some wonderfully and beautifully designed gadgets out there. What constitutes a beautiful mobile phone? We do not really want to argue the case. Besides, they are not even half as much fun as the truly ugly ones.

Believe me, there are some really hideous phones walking the planet right now. And: we are set dead straight on finding them.So, I have been pestering the guys here in the office and tried to wiggle out their most favourite ugly phone. Here is our list.Truthfully? For a while. we didn't actually dare putting a picture of them in here. The entire line looks like it has been intended for different areas. Anything but mobile phones that is: a rather large thermometer, a toy, something like a an egg impersonation & something we haven't decided on yet.Well, what can you expect from a mobile phone that has been dubbed 'Lobster'. I am asking you. Seriously. Who came up with that? Mind you, there is one good thing about it. They had the decency to make it NOT look like a lobster. But it is still an ugly phone.Looking for a decent Halloween costume? Try the Samsung P300. You will look like a 5th grader working for the tax authorities. Nothing is scarier, believe me.What do you get when plastering an ugly phone with jewels? Not just an ugly phone, but a hideous one. We are trying very hard to find something nice about it. Yes, they only sold a few of them. Thank goodness for that.To slam mobile phones isn't that much fun, if you have to do it all by yourself. That is the reason, why we ask you to tell us about the ugliest that you came across. Leave a short comment below or write an emailcontact . In August we will present the Top5 for you to vote on. The ugliest of them all will be presented in September.