© iFixit / Which one of those is tennis? Electronics Production | August 05, 2011
A trip down memory lane
Who would have thought that rummaging around in the early beginnings of gaming would be ever so interesting. We would never have seen a cardboard cover? Or the label Made in the USA.
As usual, the guys from iFixit are full of surprises. And – what is even more important – they have discovered the Magnavox Odyssey 100. And – to your and our delight – they have taken it apart to have a closer look.
After the successful release of the original Ralph Baer-designed Magnavox Odyssey in 1972, the Odyssey 100 was released as its successor in 1975. With just two games (tennis & hockey) choices were easy and manageable.
To quote the iFixit gurus, “The Magnavox Odyssey 100 was nothing short of awesome (for 1975): Black & White graphics, two games, manual scoring, three control knobs for each player. This has to be one of the simplest consoles of all times”.
© iFixit
The board has a single layer of conductive traces that connect all the components. That would include the RF modulator, the buzzer and ICs. These are provided by Texas Instruments (16 pin DIPs). The Odyssey 100 uses discrete circuitry, which explains the many external jumper wires and through-hole components found on the board.
As always. Give credit where it is due. iFixit.
After the successful release of the original Ralph Baer-designed Magnavox Odyssey in 1972, the Odyssey 100 was released as its successor in 1975. With just two games (tennis & hockey) choices were easy and manageable.
To quote the iFixit gurus, “The Magnavox Odyssey 100 was nothing short of awesome (for 1975): Black & White graphics, two games, manual scoring, three control knobs for each player. This has to be one of the simplest consoles of all times”.
© iFixit
The board has a single layer of conductive traces that connect all the components. That would include the RF modulator, the buzzer and ICs. These are provided by Texas Instruments (16 pin DIPs). The Odyssey 100 uses discrete circuitry, which explains the many external jumper wires and through-hole components found on the board.
As always. Give credit where it is due. iFixit.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments