Companies preparing for new Apple production

Several Taiwan-based companies are now rumored to have begun preparing materials for production of two devices that are indeed very sought after; the iPhone 5 and the iPad 3.

According to Digitimes, the two devices will begin volume production in September and will be ready for stores somewhere around October.



Component suppliers such as Foxconn, tasked with the assembly, Simplo Technologies and Dynapack International Technology, manufacturing batteries; TPK Holding and Wintek, touch panel modules; Catcher, chassis; and Largan Precision, webcams, will all be able to take some cash from extensive orders.



Digitimes sources states that the iPhone 5 will only launch in one model and that the iPad 3 has just been added to the production schedule. Small volume production may begin in August but September is the month when it will pick up pace.