Electronics Production | July 01, 2011
NAND Flash buyers & suppliers fail to reach agreement
Because the buyers and the suppliers failed to reach an agreement by end of June, contract price of NAND Flash chips has to be negotiated till 1HJuly.
By June 30, 2011 6:00 pm, because of discrepancy between the buyers and the suppliers on NAND Flash contract price and following market view, most of the suppliers and memory card customers have not reached an agreement on contract price of NAND Flash chips for June after many negotiations. In addition, by end of June, some customers directly purchased white-box memory card in place of the chips, so DRAMeXchange will wait until the buyers and the suppliers reach an agreement on contract price of NAND Flash chips before mid-July to make announcement about the latest contract price update.
Since early June, NAND Flash market has been affected by some market variables, which made price negotiation delay between the buyers and the suppliers. The following are main variables that has recently attracted much attention from the market: 1.) The memory card customers raised inventory level in 1H2Q for concern on shortage of raw materials as caused by the strong Earthquake in Japan.
However, in 2H2Q the market demand was short of the expectation, so the high inventory level shall be lowered to the bottom before settlement at end of the quarter. As a result, before the end of June, the enthusiasm for large amount of purchase was not high. The customers only directly purchase the necessary white-box memory cards but not rush to purchase the chips.
With the Fujiwhara effect caused by June approaching the end of 2Q and the traditional off-season, the memory card customers are not willing to purchase chips until the suppliers significantly lower their prices. Meanwhile, to maintain profitability, the suppliers are also not willing to reduce the prices. As a result, the two parties have gone through rounds and rounds of Marathon negotiations but without any agreement before the end of June. 2.)
Since early June, for the market was worried that Europe, the United Sates and Japan may be disrupted by some uncertain macro-factors, demand for NAND Flash will be lowered as the expectation of the market in 2Q11 & 3Q11. Meanwhile sales of the non-apple tablet PCs was also not as good as expected, which further reduced the OEM demands for the system products.
Without clear time frame on re-stocking and getting purchasing orders in later months, the downstream customers will adopt passive strategy by waiting and see in July. 3.) Key NAND Flash suppliers will speed up output of new 2xnm process technologies, and new plants of some NAND Flash makers will also start mass production in 3Q11. As a result, the market supply will also increase accordingly. And the oversupply of NAND Flash in 2Q11 will persist into 3Q11.
According to opinions of DRAMeXchange on the above NAND Flash market concerns: 1.) Recent international organizations and major countries are cooperating and negotiating to reasonably address the stagnant economic and political problems at home and in some other regions, and appropriate price correction of some raw material commodity can also help reduce inflation pressure for many countries.
As a result, it is expected that in 2H11, the global economy may slowly recover, and the traditional re-stocking in peak season may drive year-end peak demand in 4Q11 through the launch of new products and new models in late 3Q11; 2.) Should recovery of 3Q11 end-application market, some NAND Flash makers will consider slowing down new capacity expansion progress in 2H11.
As a result, by comprehensive consideration of the above market variables, DRAMeXchange expects the re-stocking demand of NAND Flash may gradually recover from August, and price downtrend may gradually stop and stabilize in later July. However, the following pricing trend of the NAND Flash market will still depend on the strength of the peak season demand in 2H3Q.
Since early June, NAND Flash market has been affected by some market variables, which made price negotiation delay between the buyers and the suppliers. The following are main variables that has recently attracted much attention from the market: 1.) The memory card customers raised inventory level in 1H2Q for concern on shortage of raw materials as caused by the strong Earthquake in Japan.
However, in 2H2Q the market demand was short of the expectation, so the high inventory level shall be lowered to the bottom before settlement at end of the quarter. As a result, before the end of June, the enthusiasm for large amount of purchase was not high. The customers only directly purchase the necessary white-box memory cards but not rush to purchase the chips.
With the Fujiwhara effect caused by June approaching the end of 2Q and the traditional off-season, the memory card customers are not willing to purchase chips until the suppliers significantly lower their prices. Meanwhile, to maintain profitability, the suppliers are also not willing to reduce the prices. As a result, the two parties have gone through rounds and rounds of Marathon negotiations but without any agreement before the end of June. 2.)
Since early June, for the market was worried that Europe, the United Sates and Japan may be disrupted by some uncertain macro-factors, demand for NAND Flash will be lowered as the expectation of the market in 2Q11 & 3Q11. Meanwhile sales of the non-apple tablet PCs was also not as good as expected, which further reduced the OEM demands for the system products.
Without clear time frame on re-stocking and getting purchasing orders in later months, the downstream customers will adopt passive strategy by waiting and see in July. 3.) Key NAND Flash suppliers will speed up output of new 2xnm process technologies, and new plants of some NAND Flash makers will also start mass production in 3Q11. As a result, the market supply will also increase accordingly. And the oversupply of NAND Flash in 2Q11 will persist into 3Q11.
According to opinions of DRAMeXchange on the above NAND Flash market concerns: 1.) Recent international organizations and major countries are cooperating and negotiating to reasonably address the stagnant economic and political problems at home and in some other regions, and appropriate price correction of some raw material commodity can also help reduce inflation pressure for many countries.
As a result, it is expected that in 2H11, the global economy may slowly recover, and the traditional re-stocking in peak season may drive year-end peak demand in 4Q11 through the launch of new products and new models in late 3Q11; 2.) Should recovery of 3Q11 end-application market, some NAND Flash makers will consider slowing down new capacity expansion progress in 2H11.
As a result, by comprehensive consideration of the above market variables, DRAMeXchange expects the re-stocking demand of NAND Flash may gradually recover from August, and price downtrend may gradually stop and stabilize in later July. However, the following pricing trend of the NAND Flash market will still depend on the strength of the peak season demand in 2H3Q.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments