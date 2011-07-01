Cooperation between Prevas and Kitron

In order to best meet the future requirements of customers who want a comprehensive support to develop and manufacture its products, Prevas AB and Kitron ASA entered into a strategic cooperation agreement.

"Our mission is to provide solutions that create growth for our customers. Thanks to our long experience of development projects with electronics as well as our cooperation with Kitron, we can offer a complete range of manufacturing services. This is a very exciting collaboration that gives good prospects", says Jacob Norrby business developer at Prevas.



"This collaboration further strengthens both Prevas and Kitron's market-leading positions in embedded systems, product development and manufacturing services for electronics (Electronic Manufacturing Services) in the Nordic region and creates a good platform for further development outside the Nordic countries. The two companies are complementary in scope but have the same market philosophy", said Roger Hovland, Corporate Vice President, Kitron ASA.