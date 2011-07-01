Viasystems to relocate E-M Solutions operations to Mexico

Viasystems Group will relocate its Electro-Mechanical (E-M) Solutions operations in Juarez (Mexico) to a new facility later this year, more than doubling its space to 205'000 square feet.

"The move to expanded manufacturing space in Mexico is the result of demand in the Americas for metal fabrication, assembly and integration services from customers in the industrial, medical and telecom markets," said David M. Sindelar, CEO of Viasystems.



"The relocated facility will offer an expanded range of manufacturing capabilities including a state-of-the-art, large-format powder coat paint application system, precision sheet-metal capability, and increased capacity for backplane assembly. This investment supports reduced lead times while enhancing quality control and delivering improved costs," Mr. Sindelar continued. "We're moving only a very short distance, so our current employees will be able to come with us to the new plant. We expect to complete the move by year-end," he said.