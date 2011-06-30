KVM4S/EUROPE-SMT sells smallest SMT reflow system

KVM4S/EUROPE-SMT has sold the smallest SMT Reflow System to Schoonderbeek Elektronica Systemen.

Since 1999 KVM4S/EUROPE-SMT has been the exclusive distributor of SMT-Germany reflow ovens.

“Not enough SMT manufacturers are aware that if need arises to invest in a smaller top-notch reflow system, the company to turn to is SMT-Germany,” commented Jasper van Meerten, President, KVM4S/EUROPE-SMT.



SMT-Wertheim builds the SMT model XXS and at only 263 cm long, it offers the same lead-free profiles as its larger counterpart at a reduced conveyor speed. Schoonderbeek Elektronica Systemen, the Dutch company that ordered the SMT XXS, is located in Nieuw-Vennep.



“First, we chose the SMT XXS because we were looking for a machine to fit the limited space in our manufacturing area,” said Bas Könst of Schoonderbeek Elektronica Systemen, “Further, the ingenious design and techniques used within the machine give us confidence for long-term proper operation. The machine’s temperature profiles are fully to our demands and all the options and specifications we required were available. This machine fits the best with our quality philosophy, production approach and output. In earlier days, we also had an SMT oven and we were very satisfied with that as well.”