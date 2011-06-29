Rigid PCB shipments were flat for North American market

© Aspocomp (For illustration purposes only!)

Rigid PCB shipments were flat at 0% (zero) growth and bookings decreased 13.4% in May 2011 from May 2010. Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 4.1% and bookings declined 9.2%.

© IPC

Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 0.3% and rigid bookings decreased 0.6%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in May 2011 reached 0.99.Flexible circuit shipments in May 2011 were up 14.0% and bookings decreased 5.1% compared to May 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 14.2% and bookings were up 5.5%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments decreased 6.9% and flex bookings jumped 22.0%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in May 2011 edged up to 0.97.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in May 2011 increased 1.1% and orders booked decreased 12.6% from May 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 4.9% and bookings were down 8.0%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for May 2011 decreased 0.4% and bookings increased 1.3%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in May 2011 climbed to 0.99."We are starting to see some improvement in the North American PCB book-to-bill ratio,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “Although it is still just under parity and we are seeing flat growth in rigid PCB sales, the flexible circuit side of the business is showing strong sales growth."All graphs: