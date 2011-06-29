SMT Wertheim expands activities to Denmark

Starting from May 1st, 2011, SMT Wertheim cooperates with Gerd Rademann of Rademann Factory Automation for the distribution in Denmark.

"So far Denmark has been a white spot on the area map of SMT Wertheim. The company is very pleased to cooperate with Gerd Rademann who has an excellent reputation in the area of electronics manufacturing which is based on 20 years of sales and management experience at Panasonic and Viscom AG", the announcement reads.