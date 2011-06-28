Simclar in administration

Simclar, the wiring and electronics company based at the Pitreavie Business Park, Dunfermline (Scotland), has gone into administration. 217 staff are faced with possible redundancy.

Deloitte have now been appointed administrators for the company. As reported before, 400 jobs were already lost in 2007 when the company closed down to manufacturing facilities in Ayrshire (Scotland).



Deloitte plans to continue trading the business, local media reports.



The US group is separately funded and managed and will not be impacted by the administration. The Chinese operations will be restructured.