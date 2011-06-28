© HTC Electronics Production | June 28, 2011
HTC moves into former UK headquarters of O2
HTC Corporation, has opened the doors to its new European and UK headquarters based in Slough.
"HTC is on a hugely exciting journey, from humble beginnings to a global brand," said Peter Chou, CEO of HTC Corporation. “HTC is growing on all fronts in 2011; we’re attracting new, exciting talent to the senior management team and increasing our commitment to local markets through investment in people and partnerships. Our new European office is a natural next step to show our commitment to the EMEA market and we look forward to using this office as a base from which to drive the European mobile market forward in the years to come."
The new facility will house the senior management, sales & marketing and engineering teams for HTC EMEA and HTC UK.
Florian Seiche, President of HTC EMEA commented, "Slough is the ideal base from which to operate in Europe and run our UK business, which we have seen go from strength to strength. It offers great transport links with easy access to London and the major travel hubs for the rest of Europe. HTC is committed to expanding our influence in EMEA over the next few years and look forward to using this new state-of-the-art base to derive more insights into how we will communicate in the future in order to fuel mobile innovation now and in the future."
