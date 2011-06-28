AUO Slovakia to generate 3'000 jobs

AU Optronics has inaugurated its new facility in Trenčín (Slovakia) - AU Optronics Slovakia s.r.o. (AUO Slovakia).

"It gives me great pleasure to dedicate this facility and celebrate the important milestone in Europe," said Paul S.L. Peng, President of AUO's Display Business Operation. "With the establishment of AUO Slovakia, we are building an even more complete network with our clients to effectively deliver quality LCD products worldwide. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the full and continuous support from the Slovak government and Taipei Representative Office, Bratislava."



AUO Slovakia is located in Trenčín, a city in western Slovakia near the Czech border. The decision to establish a LCD module plant in Trenčín was made in December 2009. The 200'000-square-meter construction project was completed in April 2011, with mass production took place in May and first shipment delivered in the same month. (evertiq reported)



The plant will be able to reach a capacity of 240k per month by the end of 2011. When fully online in 2012, AUO Slovakia is expected to generate as many as 3'000 job offers.