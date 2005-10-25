Kitron signs 3,2 MEUR contract

Kitron Microelectronics AB, a Swedish subsidiary of Norway based EMS Provider, Kitron AS, has entered an agreement for automatic traffic monitoring systems with Sensys Traffic AB.

Kitron will provide Sensys Traffic with electronics production and assembling of automatic traffic monitoring system (ATK). The agreement is worth approximately 3,2 Million Euros (35 Million Swedish Krona) during 2006 for Kitron Microelectronics. The delivery starts in 2006.