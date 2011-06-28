Steve Robinson joins GTK

GTK has appointed Steve Robinson as Operations Director. Steve brings over 20 years’ experience in the electronics industry, having worked for a number of leading manufacturing organisations.

He joins GTK from Access IS where he spent 5 years as its director responsible for strategic projects, including the formation of their US subsidiary.



George Homes, Managing Director of GTK, said, “We are delighted to have Steve on board. His experience will augment what is already a strong team, and will help us to expand our business and continue to improve our efficiency."



In his new role with GTK, Steve has responsibility for UK manufacturing, operations, quality and information systems. Steve commented, “I’m excited about the challenge ahead. GTK is clearly a business which is focussed on its customers and I’m looking forward to being a part of a team improving the service we offer as the business continues to grow."