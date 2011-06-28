© Axiom Electronics Production | June 28, 2011
Axiom set for more growth
Welsh EMS-provider Axiom Manufacturing Services is heading towards growth and talks of a healthy looking order book.
David Davies, MD: "The economic outlook for manufacturing is generally positive, despite it being a tough market. Although, it is important businesses don’t mistake the positive outlook for a chance to sit back and expect the opportunities to come knocking. Complacency will make a company’s chance of survival slim; businesses across all sectors need to work hard to make the most of the opportunities the downturn creates."
Axiom Manufacturing Services designs and makes complex components and sub-assemblies for equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, defence and aerospace sectors. The company currently employs 170 highly-skilled workers at its home in Newbridge, Caerphilly. It is engaging with the local community, investing in links with schools in the area and other educational projects. Axiom has also made a commitment to sourcing materials and products locally, where possible.
David Davies, said: “These days customers don’t just look at the unit production cost when selecting contractors as partners, they have to consider the overall total acquisition cost. That includes quality, innovation, service, security of supply, transport costs and many other factors on which Welsh and UK-based companies like Axiom can deliver more value than overseas competitors."
