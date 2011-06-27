© Escatec

Escatec upgrades Swiss facility

Escatec has added ISO Class 5 sections to its ISO Class 7 MOEMS (Micro Optic Electronic Manufacturing Services) facility in Heerbrugg (Switzerland) to address the growing demand for miniaturised electronics.

The MOEMS facility’s capabilities include Chip On Board (die bonding and wire bonding), encapsulation, Solder Flip Chip, Ball Grid Array, and micro-optics assembly.



"Very few contract manufacturers are prepared to invest the significant sums required to set up and run a Class 7 clean room close to their customers in Europe. We differentiate ourselves in the marketplace by focussing on quality and precision. This MOEMS facility enables us to manufacture microelectronic and optical assemblies in an ultra-clean environment to ensure the highest possible build quality and reliability. For one customer we even bought a special piece of equipment to make their product because no-one else could manufacture it to the standards that we were then able to", explained Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland.