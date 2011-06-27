Gemini Tec boosts capacity with Mydata

To provide the increased capacity needed to address the strong and sustained growth of its business, Gemini Tec has purchased two new Mydata MY100LX10 pick-and-place SMT machines.

As supplied, the new machines are configured to operate together as a Synergy line, which gives flexibility and a total placement capacity of 21'000 cph. They can, however, also be operated independently should the flexibility of building two concurrent jobs be required. The three MYDATA pick-and-place machines – the existing MY12 and the two new MY100LX10s – will be used in conjunction with Gemini Tec’s MY500 solder jet printer.



To complement its new machines, Gemini Tec has also installed a full suite of the latest Mydata operational and productivity software. Instead of purchasing the software outright, however, the company has taken advantage of the Mydata BUK software rental package.